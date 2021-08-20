PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Joaquin Duato to take over as J&J boss from Alex Gorsky in January https://on.ft.com/2UD94Bq - Private equity firm CD&R raises bid in battle for Morrisons https://on.ft.com/37XBCsd

- US renews 'buy or bury' charges against Facebook https://on.ft.com/3sAWwXQ - OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content citing regulatory concerns https://on.ft.com/3gjLJw1

Overview - Johnson & Johnson said that veteran Joaquin Duato will be taking over as chief executive from Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his postion after almost a decade.

- U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) increased its offer for British supermarket Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to 285 pence per share, a substantial increase from the previous 230 pence offer that Morrisons had rejected. - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc, amplifying its accusations that the social media company remains a monoply and uses a "buy or bury" strategy to neutralise competitors.

- London-based OnlyFans will prohibit sexually explicit content on its platform from Oct. 1, citing regulatory concerns, snubbing creators who helped make it one of the world's fastest-growing social media platforms. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

