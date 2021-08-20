Left Menu

China sets yuan mid-point at 4-month low, but basket index advances further

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-08-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 07:08 IST
China sets yuan mid-point at 4-month low, but basket index advances further
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank on Friday set its official yuan midpoint at the weakest level in four months to reflect falls in spot prices a day earlier. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4984 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 131 pips or 0.2% softer than the previous fix of 6.4853, and the weakest since April 21.

However, the weakened official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index higher again to 99, the highest since March 9, 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021