U.S. seizes 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Alaska

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 07:37 IST
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Anchorage seized more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards sent from China, officials said on Thursday.

The cards were of "low-quality printing" but closely resembled authentic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention certificates provided to vaccine recipients, the agency said in a statement. The Alaska shipment follows a similar seizure that Customs and Border Protection reported last week in Memphis, in which counterfeit cards were also sent from China.

"Getting these fraudulent cards off the streets and out of the hands of those who would then sell them is important for the safety of the American public," Lance Robinson, area port director of the Area Port of Anchorage, said in a statement. "Looking out for the welfare of our fellow Alaskans is one of the many and varied responsibilities CBP is proud to take on." The seized counterfeit cards were headed for destinations around the United States other than Alaska, said Kymberly Fernandez, an assistant area port director in Anchorage.

An investigation was under way, Fernandez said. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, where FedEx Corp has an international hub, ranks fourth in the world in cargo volume handled.

