Over 18,000 people evacuated since Sunday from Kabul airport-NATO official
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 20-08-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 08:02 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital, a NATO official told Reuters on Friday.
However, crowds continued to throng outside the airport, desperate to flee, said the official, who declined to be identified. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Taliban
- NATO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitide 4.5 rocks Afghanistan
Deeply concerned about safety and protection of people in Afghanistan's Lashkargah: UN chief
Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet Friday to discuss situation in Afghanistan
India not invited to 'extended Troika' meeting on Afghanistan convened by Russia
Kabul welcomes OIC's statement condemning attacks in Afghanistan