Gippy Grewal's Album 'Limited Edition' released first song on Humble Music

Humble music has released 'Hathyar2' the first track of Gippy Grewal's Limited Edition album after Gippy Grewal's successful release of intro [ Capsule] and bonus track [2009 - Re Heated]. The song is creating all records in-country and adding more names and fame to his identity.

Hathyar 2 is the sequel of Gippy's one of the most popular way back released songs, even today that song is included in the playlists of audiences. The choice of foot-tapping songs has always proved to be a hit for Gippy. It's almost been a decade since the release of Hathyar. Gippy Grewal also stated that "my album includes groovy and peppy songs along with folk touch in it. After so many years I am releasing an album, Limited Edition and it is filled with fun, joy, musical beats, and everything that you seek from music in your life".

Coming to the other details of the song lyrics of 'Hathyar 2' is penned down by one the famous versatile writer of Punjabi industry Happy Raikoti. The concept of the music video is going well with the lyrics. Baljit Singh Deo has directed the video. Gippy's dashing looks are giving the music video the right touch. Famous model and influencer Navpreet Banga is complimenting the song with her hot appearance and killer looks. Dope music is given by Laddi Gill and strong yet powerful female vocals are by Manpreet Kaur.

Further, after having a word with their team it's revealed that all the songs from his album been shot in America and Canada which gives an idea that all of them would be great hits that will flavour our lives with musical essence to depth. Thus, like every Limited Edition, this 'Limited Edition' of Gippy Grewal would be in great demand by all his fans.

