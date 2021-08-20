Left Menu

Gippy Grewal's Album 'Limited Edition' released first song on Humble Music

Humble music has released 'Hathyar2' the first track of Gippy Grewal's Limited Edition album after Gippy Grewal's successful release of intro [ Capsule] and bonus track [2009 - Re Heated].

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:08 IST
Gippy Grewal's Album 'Limited Edition' released first song on Humble Music
Gippy Grewal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Humble music has released 'Hathyar2' the first track of Gippy Grewal's Limited Edition album after Gippy Grewal's successful release of intro [ Capsule] and bonus track [2009 - Re Heated]. The song is creating all records in-country and adding more names and fame to his identity.

Hathyar 2 is the sequel of Gippy's one of the most popular way back released songs, even today that song is included in the playlists of audiences. The choice of foot-tapping songs has always proved to be a hit for Gippy. It's almost been a decade since the release of Hathyar. Gippy Grewal also stated that "my album includes groovy and peppy songs along with folk touch in it. After so many years I am releasing an album, Limited Edition and it is filled with fun, joy, musical beats, and everything that you seek from music in your life".

Coming to the other details of the song lyrics of 'Hathyar 2' is penned down by one the famous versatile writer of Punjabi industry Happy Raikoti. The concept of the music video is going well with the lyrics. Baljit Singh Deo has directed the video. Gippy's dashing looks are giving the music video the right touch. Famous model and influencer Navpreet Banga is complimenting the song with her hot appearance and killer looks. Dope music is given by Laddi Gill and strong yet powerful female vocals are by Manpreet Kaur.

Further, after having a word with their team it's revealed that all the songs from his album been shot in America and Canada which gives an idea that all of them would be great hits that will flavour our lives with musical essence to depth. Thus, like every Limited Edition, this 'Limited Edition' of Gippy Grewal would be in great demand by all his fans.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021