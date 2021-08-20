Left Menu

U.S. evacuates about 3,000 from Kabul airport on Thursday

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:23 IST
Kabul airport Image Credit: ANI
The United States evacuated about 3,000 people from Afghanistan's Kabul airport on Thursday, a White House official said.

"The United States evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport on 16 C-17 flights," the official said in a media pool report on Friday, adding that nearly 350 were U.S. citizens.

"Additional evacuees include family members of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans," the official said, for a tally of about 9,000 evacuated by the military since August 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

