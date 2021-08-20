Journal of American Heart Association publishes solid 10-year efficacy and safety data of Yukon in Diabetes Mellitus patients

Translumina becomes the First company in the World to achieve the longest RCT follow-up with its flagship Drug Eluting Stent that brings new hope for the High risk Diabetic subset NEW DELHI and HECHINGEN, Germany, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology, announced that Journal of American Heart Association which is amongst the top publications in the world for cardiology, has published 10-year clinical outcome of Yukon in diabetics highlighting its excellent efficacy and safety profile.

The patients with diabetes mellitus present a particular challenge as the disease is associated with a more diffuse manifestation and consequently suboptimal clinical outcome after percutaneous coronary intervention. The device innovations have been focusing on improved polymer biocompatibility and different strategies to reduce the persistent inflammatory stimulus because of remaining polymer coating after completion of drug release.

Advertisement

''It is a moment of great pride for all of us at Translumina persisted to create this long-term safety and efficacy data with Yukon. Cardiologists world over now have a choice to give a proven Drug Eluting Stent to their Diabetic patients who otherwise have poorer outcomes with conventional DES,'' said Gurmit Singh Chugh, MD and Co-founder, Translumina.

In 2020, Translumina became the only company in the world to publish 10-year follow-up data on two DES technologies. Last year, Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) published 10-year follow-up data on Translumina's dual-drug polymer-free Drug Eluting stent (DES) VIVO ISAR. In 2018, Translumina became the first company in world to present 10-year follow-up data on Yukon, in a head-to-head study against Xience (Abbott Inc. USA). The study, called ISAR-TEST 4 trial, was presented at the 2018 American Heart Association meeting and was simultaneously published in circulation.

''We are proud that Translumina is leading the global journey of creating the highest standard of clinical data that enables Physicians to treat patients with more confidence and certainty,'' said Dr Arjun Oberoi, Managing Director, Everstone Capital, Singapore.

Everstone Capital invested in Translumina in 2019 to further strengthen its research & development pipeline, scale its manufacturing operations and expand its global footprint to transform Translumina into a leading multinational medical devices company.

About Translumina Translumina is a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology. Its flagship products, YUKON® Choice PC, YUKON® Choice Flex, YUKON® Chrome PC and VIVO ISAR represent the 3rd generation drug eluting stents systems. For more information, visit: https://translumina.com/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)