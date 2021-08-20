Left Menu

160 Australians and Afghans evacuated from Kabul

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:27 IST
160 Australians and Afghans evacuated from Kabul
More than 160 Australian and Afghan citizens have been evacuated from Kabul after a third rescue flight, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Morrison said 60 Australians and Afghans who helped Australia during the 20-year war were flown to the United Arab Emirates overnight.

The first Australian flight carrying 94 evacuees touched down in the Australian west coast city of Perth on Friday, he said.

Australia could not evacuate parts of Afghanistan beyond the Kabul airport, he added.

“The situation in Kabul does remain chaotic,” Morrison said. The government has not commented on media reports that Australia plans to evacuate 600 Australians and Afghans.

