UK retail sales unexpectedly fall sharply in July

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:37 IST
  • United Kingdom

British retail sales unexpectedly fell sharply last month, setting back their post-lockdown recovery, according to official data.

Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% month-on-month increase in sales in July.

