UK retail sales unexpectedly fall sharply in July

British retail sales unexpectedly fell sharply last month, setting back their post-lockdown recovery, according to official data.
Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, the Office for National Statistics said.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% month-on-month increase in sales in July.
