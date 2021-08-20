UK retail sales unexpectedly fall sharply in July

British retail sales unexpectedly fell sharply last month, setting back their post-lockdown recovery, according to official data.

Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, the Office for National Statistics said.

Advertisement

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% month-on-month increase in sales in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)