J&J seeks nod for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Indian adolescents
Johnson & Johnson has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the company said on Friday.
Conducting vaccine clinical trials among adolescents is imperative to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, J&J said in an emailed statement. The U.S. pharma giant had received emergency use approval for its single-dose vaccine in India earlier this month, making it the fifth authorised vaccine in the country.
While J&J has a supply agreement with Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd to bring its shot to the country, the company had said that it was too early to give a delivery timeline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biological E Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson
- Indian
- India
ALSO READ
U.S. may deny visas to Central American officials accused of corruption
U.S. State Dept probing whereabouts of $5,800 bottle of whisky given to Pompeo
U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources
U.S. approves potential sales of howitzers to Taiwan -Pentagon
Olympics-Athletics-Another relay fail as U.S. men finish sixth in heat to miss final