Kia sells 2 lakh units of flagship SUV Seltos in 2 years of ops in India

While the Seltos remains the flagbearer of this achievement as well, contributing over 78 per cent, the Sonet accounts for over 19 per cent of the total connected Kia sales, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:24 IST
South Korean auto major Kia on Friday said it has sold 2 lakh units of its flagship SUV Seltos in two years of its operations in India.

Kia India has also sold 1.5 lakh units of connected cars in this period, the company said in a statement.

The Seltos contributed over 66 per cent of the total sales of Kia India, which has also crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units, it added.

''While 58 per cent of Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to more than 35 per cent,'' the company said, adding that diesel powertrain accounted for 45 per cent of the overall sales of the SUV.

Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said, ''Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products.'' The Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology, he added.

Kia India also said the sales milestone of 1.5 lakh connected cars sales ''affirm the brand's technological advancement and understanding of the vast Indian market''. ''While the Seltos remains the flagbearer of this achievement as well, contributing over 78 per cent, the Sonet accounts for over 19 per cent of the total connected Kia sales,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

