Left Menu

IT veteran Fabiano Funari to head HCL operations in Brazil

IT software major HCL Technologies has appointed industry veteran Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil.

ANI | Sao Paulo | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:57 IST
IT veteran Fabiano Funari to head HCL operations in Brazil
Funari has a successful track record in sales and service delivery. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

IT software major HCL Technologies has appointed industry veteran Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil. He joins the organisation to spearhead its growth for all industries and capabilities in Brazil, where HCL employs more than 800 people across its national headquarters in Sao Paulo and delivery centres in Sao Paulo, Sau Leopoldo and Curitiba.

The company services more than 30 clients across Brazil. Funari previously held leadership positions at various global technology companies. He has a successful track record in sales and service delivery.

"I am excited to lead and be part of HCL's dynamic team in Brazil, a country that's home to innovative firms eager for a technology company to provide world-class solutions," he said in a statement. HCL is the third-largest Indian IT services company by revenue after Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. The company has consolidated revenue of 10.17 billion dollars and 1.68 lakh employees operating out of 50 countries.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021