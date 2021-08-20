Nissan Renault Financial Services India donates Rs 1 cr to PM CARES Fund

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd on Friday said Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI) has donated Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures.

Nissan Motor India has already contributed Rs 6.5 crore towards local communities, with a cash contribution to the Tamil Nadu SDMA, Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, and COVID-19 relief equipment to NGOs and hospitals.

With the donation of Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES fund by NRFSI, the total amount of contribution towards various COVID-19 relief measures in India from the automotive alliance has gone up to Rs 7.5 crore, the company said in a statement.

Nissan Motor Corporation Senior Vice President, Global Treasury, and Sales Finance Rakesh Kochhar said, ''the second wave of COVID-19 has disrupted many lives and left people with uncertainties. NRFSI has come forward and donated Rs 1 crore for the well-being of society to support the government during these challenging times.'' In addition, Nissan India is committed to helping society and its employees through continuous support and CSR outreach, he added.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd President Sinan Ozkok said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has always helped its employees and other stakeholders through its differentiated CSR initiatives.

''We are dedicated to providing all the necessary means to the people in need. Our donation to the PM CARES Fund is an endeavor to extend a helping hand to society, during these challenging times,'' he added.

The company said as part of the relief equipment support with the start of the second wave of COVID-19, Nissan India has distributed N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, and nasal oxygen machines in Delhi NCR, and Chennai.

