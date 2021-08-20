Norwegian Kabul evacuation plane lands in Oslo

A plane with people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan landed Friday at the Oslo airport in Norway.

Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian news agency NTB that onboard were citizens from the Scandinavian country, family members to local employees, and "some other European citizens." Eriksen Soereide didn't give any figures or elaborate.

Among the group were reporters for Norway's TV2 and NRK television channels.

The plane arrived from Tbilisi, Georgia.

On Wednesday, a plane with 13 Norwegian citizens, mostly diplomats, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark.

