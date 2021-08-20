Climate Sustainability Company, EKI Energy reports astonishing Q1FY22 results

- Crossed its last year annual revenue in just 3 months INDORE, India, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKI Energy Services Limited (BSE: EKI-543284), a company belonging to the niche segment of climate change and sustainability solutions, just took 3 months to cross its previous year annual revenue and profit figures.

The Company reported phenomenal profit after tax of Rs. 35.74 Crore in the first quarter itself, which was Rs. 18.70 Crore in the entire F.Y. 2020-21. The total revenue for Q1FY22 stood at Rs. 193.49 Crore, which was Rs. 191.02 Crore in full year 2020-21. With the astonishing first quarter results, the Company's stock was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs. 1727.65/- The Company got listed on BSE in April '21 and within a span of 4 months period, it has delivered more than 1500 per cent return to its shareholders Result Highlights: Particulars Q1FY22 (3 months) F.Y. 2020-21 (12 months) FY2019-20 (12 months) Total Revenue 19,349 19,102 6,599 EBITDA 4,793 2,555 623 PAT 3,574 1,870 451 PAT Margin(in%) 18.47% 9.79% 6.84% Net worth 7,635 2,490 621 EPS (in Rs.) 51.99 (not annualized) 37.02 8.94 Commenting on the successful results, Mr. Manish Dabkara, Managing Director, EKI Energy Services Limited, said: ''We are extremely delighted to have commenced the year on an encouraging note, with tremendous growth in the revenues and PAT. Globally, we see a strong demand for carbon offsets, given the growing emphasis on global warming and climate change impact. F.Y. 2020-21 was a big year for climate action, with domestic and multinational companies pledging climate action and even governments stepping up to the plate. While the pandemic is far from over, markets are normalizing and economies are reopening. All these factors bode well for EKI as we continue to provide our clients with an ever-increasing array of climate change, carbon offsets and sustainability solutions.'' About EKI Energy Services Limited EKI Energy is a renowned brand in the realm of ''climate change, carbon credits and sustainability solutions''. With over 1000 projects in its portfolio, the Company render strategic solutions to businesses and organizations globally to achieve their climate ambition and progress them towards a net-zero carbon emission target. The Company has over 2000 clients worldwide consisting large corporations such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund(IMF), Siemens, United Nations Office for Project Services(UNOPS), SB Energy (Softbank Group), Trans-Asia etc. Headquartered in Indore, the Company has its presence in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Ghana, Turkey, South Africa, Vietnam, Kenya and so on.

For more information, visit https://enkingint.org/

