PMI to Launch a Teleport Quiz and Fly Five Lucky Winners to IPL 2021

PMI, a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand, is all geared up to launch a teleport quiz and taking the five lucky winners to fly to UAE to enjoy the second half of the IPL. The winners of the quiz will not only bag the title of the biggest league fanatic but also have a chance to be a part of the live audience and enjoy the semi-final/ final of IPL 2021 in the stadium. The Indian audience has been extremely fond of the sport and highly enthusiastic about the game in real life as well as the Parimatch portal and the brand lauds their zeal and spirit for the game. Thus the company is introducing this teleport contest and giving back to the Indian sports buffs as they get lucky and touch down on the Emirati lands for the big game. Dmitriy Belanin, CMO, PMI commented on this initiative, said, "With the teleport quiz, we intend to cater to our Indian customers and provide them with a chance to get recognized and fly to UAE. We have always endeavored to provide unique services in the space of entertainment and with the introduction of this contest, we plan to offer a golden chance and reflect our gratitude and love for the support from India.

We are thankful to the cricket enthusiasts based in India to provide us with good traction and engagement, and thus we would like to give back to them with this opportunity of witnessing the second half of the game in person in UAE as a token of our affinity towards them!" The contest is a way to get to patrons' hearts and make them feel admired as the brand teleports them to the UAE and appreciates their support. Expanding its reach and integrating customers' feedback, PMI is all set to launch the fascinating teleport quiz and offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to its audience to fly overseas for the live game. Link to participate - www.teleport-in.com *Please note that the main prize could be changed due to COVID-19 uncertainty. About PMI PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting and gambling industry. Innovations, new technologies, and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers are what drives PMI forward. Image: Teleport to IPL with Parimatch

