Left Menu

Simple Energy’s flagship e-scooter Simple One receives over 30,000 pre-bookings

The company also said all issues in the back-end caused due to the heavy traffic on the website during pre-booking have been resolved, adding that it now aims at getting into production as quickly as possible. The e-scooter can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 only on the companys website, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:34 IST
Simple Energy’s flagship e-scooter Simple One receives over 30,000 pre-bookings
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore-based electric vehicle maker Simple Energy, which recently launched its flagship e-scooter Simple One, on Friday said it has received over 30000 pre-bookings for its maiden offering. The over 30,000 pre-bookings of Simple One have been received with “zero” marketing which is unique for a startup in the automobile industry, the company claimed in a release. Simple Energy had launched the scooter on August 15. “We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have shown support to a home-grown company,'' said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder-CEO, Simple Energy. The company also said all issues in the back-end caused due to the heavy traffic on the website during pre-booking have been resolved, adding that it now aims at getting into production as quickly as possible. The e-scooter can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 only on the company's website, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021