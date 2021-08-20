Simple Energy’s flagship e-scooter Simple One receives over 30,000 pre-bookings

Bangalore-based electric vehicle maker Simple Energy, which recently launched its flagship e-scooter Simple One, on Friday said it has received over 30000 pre-bookings for its maiden offering. The over 30,000 pre-bookings of Simple One have been received with “zero” marketing which is unique for a startup in the automobile industry, the company claimed in a release. Simple Energy had launched the scooter on August 15. “We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have shown support to a home-grown company,'' said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder-CEO, Simple Energy. The company also said all issues in the back-end caused due to the heavy traffic on the website during pre-booking have been resolved, adding that it now aims at getting into production as quickly as possible. The e-scooter can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 only on the company's website, it added.

