The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18Live/status/1428622962400264200 on Friday, citing sources. The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:40 IST
Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ZydusUniverse)
The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet. The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorization of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

