Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18
The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18Live/status/1428622962400264200 on Friday, citing sources. The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.
- Country:
- India
The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18Live/status/1428622962400264200 on Friday, citing sources.
The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet. The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorization of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.
If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd
- CNBC
- Zydus Cadila
- Bharat Biotech's
- Zydus
- Indian
- Zydus Cadila's
- India
ALSO READ
Govt approves Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar plant to produce Covaxin: Mandaviya
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine extended-release capsules
Health News Roundup: India's Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine gets mid/late-stage trial approval; San Francisco, New Orleans mandate vaccines for gyms and bars, and more
Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA for cancer drug
Bharat Biotech's Covid nasal vaccine gets regulator's nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials