FTSE 100 set for worst week since January on slowing economic growth

London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by AstraZeneca after it halted a late-stage trial, while a surprise drop in retail sales kept the index on course for its worst week since January. Shares of the drugmaker fell 1.0% after it said its newly acquired Alexion division was halting a late-stage trial of its treatment for a rare neurological disorder. However, positive test results from its antibody therapy to prevent COVID-19 helped limit some losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1%, with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, and personal goods makers Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever being among the top drag on the index. Official data showed British retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, against expectations of a 0.4% rise.

"The sudden month-on-month drop in July retail sales data could be due to inflationary pressures and the ongoing market correction that followed a period of growth due to pent-up consumer demand," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of Kalkine. "However, fears of the UK's recovery momentum losing ground could be unsubstantial since the July retail figures are still 5.8% above the pre-pandemic levels."

Retail stocks were the top gainers, primarily led by strong gains in Marks & Spencer on robust earnings and Morrisons after it accepted a takeover deal. The blue-chip FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 27% from October 2020 lows to settle near its 7,100 level on support from easy central bank policies, but a recent slowdown in economic growth and rising virus cases have capped further gains.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.1%, as travel stocks weakened on fears of rising infections, while financial stocks tracked benchmark bond yields lower. Marks and Spencer jumped 10.9% to the top of the mid-cap index after saying it expected its annual profit to be above forecasts.

Supermarket chain Morrisons rose 4.3% after it agreed to a takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

