Luminous Power launches app to train electricians for solar installations

Luminous Power Technologies has launched an app to engage and train electricians across the country in solar solutions installation.

With the launch of 'Solar Guru App', the company aims to skill around 2,000 electricians per month, Luminous Power said in a statement without disclosing the cost of the initiative. ''On this renewable energy day also known as Akshay Urja Diwas, Luminous Power Technologies launches an industry-first mobile application that aims to engage, train, and empower electricians and the dealers across India,'' it said. This training module is focused on educating electricians with the latest knowledge on solar solutions. This will also make the electricians equipped with tools to recommend the right solar products to the end-consumer. The target is to train 2,000 electricians per month through the app in both English and Hindi languages, the statement said. Speaking about the launch, Amit Shukla, Senior Vice President and Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power said, an improper solar panel installation is one of the biggest issues that customers experience.

Many households and business owners are often spending money for repairs as a result of such panel installation problems, causing installation teams' reputations to suffer, he said.

''To solve this problem, this initiative will empower our partners and help them gain the knowledge which they need to excel in the industry. Since this initiative is designed on a mobile app, the electrician can complete the training at his own pace, convenience, and time,'' he said. Luminous Power offers a wide range of products in the power backup, home electrical, and residential solar space that covers inverters batteries, solar solutions to home electrical offerings such as fans, modular switches, and LED lighting. With 7 manufacturing units and more than 28 sales offices in India, the company has a presence in over 36 countries.

