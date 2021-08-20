Left Menu

Luminous Power launches app to train electricians for solar installations

Luminous Power Technologies has launched an app to engage and train electricians across the country in solar solutions installation.With the launch of Solar Guru App, the company aims to skill around 2,000 electricians per month, Luminous Power said in a statement without disclosing the cost of the initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:11 IST
Luminous Power launches app to train electricians for solar installations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Luminous Power Technologies has launched an app to engage and train electricians across the country in solar solutions installation.

With the launch of 'Solar Guru App', the company aims to skill around 2,000 electricians per month, Luminous Power said in a statement without disclosing the cost of the initiative. ''On this renewable energy day also known as Akshay Urja Diwas, Luminous Power Technologies launches an industry-first mobile application that aims to engage, train, and empower electricians and the dealers across India,'' it said. This training module is focused on educating electricians with the latest knowledge on solar solutions. This will also make the electricians equipped with tools to recommend the right solar products to the end-consumer. The target is to train 2,000 electricians per month through the app in both English and Hindi languages, the statement said. Speaking about the launch, Amit Shukla, Senior Vice President and Head (Power Solutions Business), Luminous Power said, an improper solar panel installation is one of the biggest issues that customers experience.

Many households and business owners are often spending money for repairs as a result of such panel installation problems, causing installation teams' reputations to suffer, he said.

''To solve this problem, this initiative will empower our partners and help them gain the knowledge which they need to excel in the industry. Since this initiative is designed on a mobile app, the electrician can complete the training at his own pace, convenience, and time,'' he said. Luminous Power offers a wide range of products in the power backup, home electrical, and residential solar space that covers inverters batteries, solar solutions to home electrical offerings such as fans, modular switches, and LED lighting. With 7 manufacturing units and more than 28 sales offices in India, the company has a presence in over 36 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021