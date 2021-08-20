Philips Unveils Its State-of-the-Art High Quality New Fresh Air Mask with Innovative Technology

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Features the Fresh Air Fan, two-way filtration and contemporary design for comfort and protection • Comes with 4-layer Non-valve Filter • The Fresh Air Mask is priced at MRP 6990 ​Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled the Philips Fresh Air Mask. Combining excellent breathing comfort, strong filtration performance and contemporary design, the Philips Fresh Air Mask will provide protection from rising air pollution levels in the country.

Commenting on the new launch, Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “The risk from air pollution is very real and getting worse by the year. While we are working towards a long-term goal of reducing pollution, it is also important to protect ourselves from its adverse impact on a daily basis. At Philips, our biggest strength is our deep understanding of consumer needs and demands. We carefully listen and empathize which enables us to offer innovations which are best in terms of comfort and technology. Consumers today are health conscious and willing to invest in products which can improve and protect their health and wellness. Catering to this robust growth in demand, we today have introduced Philips Fresh Air Mask which is specifically designed to minimize inconvenience caused by prolonged use of conventional masks, make you feel comfortable while keeping you safe. It is a state-of-the-art product which combines comfortable breathing with filtration efficiency and stylish looks. It is an easy and practical way to ensure you and your family are protected from air pollution.” Incorporating the state-of-the-art Fresh Air Fan, the Philips Fresh Air Mask coupled with an air fluid dynamic design delivers an air ventilation performance that provides fresh air every second, thereby decreasing humidity, temperature, and CO2 levels behind the mask. This provides fresher, drier, and cooler breaths every second, thereby greatly increasing breathing comfort.

Filtration efficiency is the key to protection provided by masks. Equipped with a 4 layered, high filtration, non-valve filter design, the Philips Fresh Air Mask has two-way filtration system so that both inhaled and exhaled air passes through the filter. The fan module is also specially designed to avoid spreading filtered exhaled air horizontally outward, which could potentially affect those in the vicinity of the mask wearer. To ensure effective air purification, the filter should be replaced after 40 hours of wear. When used at longer intervals, it is recommended to replace the filter at least every two weeks. The product comes with a fashionable design, including a reusable cover which is ingeniously crafted with air mesh and precise 3D laser cutting, that properly fits on any face and blends in with any look. It has a charging port for the fan module which can work for 2 to 3.5 hours after charging. To guarantee filtration efficiency, the consecutive duration of use of a single disposable filter is recommended to be no longer than 40 hours.

The product range would be available at your nearest retail store and for online purchases at MRP 6990.

For online purchase of the Fresh Air Mask, please refer to the link- Philips Fresh Air Mask About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Philips unveils its state-of-the-art high quality new Fresh Air Mask with innovative technology PWR PWR

