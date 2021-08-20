Left Menu

FDI proposal for bank-promoted insurance firm to be vetted by RBI, Irdai: Govt notification

The government has said applications for foreign direct investment in an insurance company promoted by a private bank will be cleared by the RBI and Irdai to ensure that the 74 per cent limit of overseas investment is not breached.These changes were made by amending the Foreign Exchange Management Non-debt Instruments Rules, 2019, according to the gazette notification issued by the Finance Ministry on August 19, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:58 IST
FDI proposal for bank-promoted insurance firm to be vetted by RBI, Irdai: Govt notification
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has said applications for foreign direct investment in an insurance company promoted by a private bank will be cleared by the RBI and Irdai to ensure that the 74 percent limit of overseas investment is not breached.

These changes were made by amending the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, according to the gazette notification issued by the Finance Ministry on August 19, 2021. ''These rules may be called the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2021,'' it said.

Earlier in March, Parliament passed a bill to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 49 percent to 74 percent. The Insurance Act, 1938 was last amended in 2015, which raised the FDI limit to 49 percent, resulting in a foreign capital inflow of Rs 26,000 crore in the last five years.

''Applications for foreign direct investment in private banks having joint venture or subsidiary in insurance sector may be addressed to the Reserve Bank for consideration in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), in order to ensure that the limit of foreign investment application for the insurance sector as specified in serial number F. 8.1 and F. 8.2 is not breached," the notification said.

An Indian insurance company having foreign investment would comply with the provisions under the Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time and applicable rules and regulations notified by the Department of Financial Services or the Irdai from time to time, it added.

There are 24 life insurance companies and 34 general insurance firms operating in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021