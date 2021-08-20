Left Menu

Public transport, cinema halls to resume services in Meghalaya from Monday

The Meghalaya government has decided to lift restrictions on public transport services and sporting activities from next week, after a gap of almost three-and-a-half months, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday.The state has also granted permission for reopening of cinema halls and public parks across the state, Tynsong said.The decision was taken on Thursday during a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation, he stated.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:41 IST
Public transport, cinema halls to resume services in Meghalaya from Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has decided to lift restrictions on public transport services and sporting activities from next week, after a gap of almost three-and-a-half months, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday.

The state has also granted permission for the reopening of cinema halls and public parks across the state, Tynsong said.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation, he stated. The deputy CM, however, clarified that some of these facilities might only be available to those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

''All sporting activities can resume from Monday. Cinema halls can restart operations with one-third occupancy. Jackpot parlors and public parks have also been allowed to reopen. "These activities, nonetheless, will be strictly subjected to the standard operating procedure (SOP), to be issued by the government," Tynsong told PTI.

Private vehicles, too, have been granted permission to ply with one-third occupancy, he said.

A notification in this regard will soon be issued by respective deputy commissioners.

As of Thursday, Meghalaya, which has an estimated population of 35 lakh, has inoculated over 12 lakh people, with over 2.7 lakh having taken both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021