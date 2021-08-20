Left Menu

VP bats for indigenously developing cutting-edge technologies to strengthen India's defence amid complex geo-politics

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said all efforts should be made to develop cutting-edge technologies indigenously to strengthen India’s defence, against the backdrop of the complex geo-politics.

Naidu, paid his maiden visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities, accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the state-run aerospace behemoth said.

''I am assured of our nation's security and safety, after seeing this impressive infrastructure in Aerospace and Defence,'' Naidu said in his address to senior officers of HAL and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

According to the release, he hailed the ongoing public-private partnership in various defence projects of HAL and said all efforts should be made to develop cutting-edge technologies indigenously to strengthen India's defence against the background of the complex geo-politics.

Stating that HAL has attributes of a global leader and that he envisaged the company to play a greater role in realising India's dream of self-reliance in aerospace and defence in the future, the Vice President said, ''I am proud of the role the Company has played for the past 80 years ever since its inception.'' ''I am happy that India’s homegrown fighter LCA Tejas will be produced in large numbers and the Government has taken initiatives to galvanise the Indian Defence Industry,'' he added.

The Vice President and the Governor visited LCH, ALH Hangars, and LCA Tejas division.

Hailing the company's contributions, Governor Gehlot said HAL is a unique aerospace company with a diverse range of products and is transforming itself as a lead integrator on most of the projects.

''There are a lot of expectations as the Company steps into the future,'' he added.

HAL CMD R Madhavan said that the Company would further the cause of initiatives taken by the Government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

