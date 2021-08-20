Left Menu

Export of APEDA products rises 44.3 pc to USD 4.81 bn in April-June this fiscal

Products in the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA basket are fruits and vegetables cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items meat, dairy and poultry products rice and other cereals.As per the quick estimates, exports of fresh fruits and vegetables increased by 9.1 per cent to USD 637 million during April-June this fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:57 IST
The export of products like rice, meat, cereals and dairy items in the APEDA basket increased 44.3 per cent to USD 4.81 billion during April-June 2021, the commerce ministry said on Friday. Products in the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) basket are fruits and vegetables; cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items; meat, dairy and poultry products; rice; and other cereals.

As per the quick estimates, exports of fresh fruits and vegetables increased by 9.1 per cent to USD 637 million during April-June this fiscal. Similarly, shipments of cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items; and meat, dairy and poultry products grew by 69.6 per cent to USD 527.7 million and 111 per cent to USD 1.02 billion, respectively, during the period.

Rice exports rose 25.3 per cent to USD 2.4 billion and the outbound shipments of other cereals jumped to USD 231.4 million in April-June.

''The rise in export of agricultural and processed food products is the outcome of various initiatives taken for the export promotion of agricultural and processed food products such as organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product-specific and general marketing campaigns by the active involvement of Indian Embassies,'' the ministry said.

