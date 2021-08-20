Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:57 IST
Rupee drops 15 paise to close at 74.39 against US dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The rupee on Friday declined by 15 paise to close at 74.39 (provisional) against the US currency, tracking a lackluster trend in the domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened lower at 74.38 against the American currency and finally settled at 74.39.

During the session, the local unit touched an intra-day high of 74.38 and a low of 74.47 against the US currency.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Thursday on account of 'Muharram'.

''Indian rupee marked the biggest weekly loss in six weeks and remained the worst performer among Asian peers in today's session,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further noted that ''heavy buying in the dollar has been seen as risk sentiment deteriorates amid concern that the Delta virus strain could derail the global recovery and the US Federal Reserves may start tapering earlier than expected''.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 percent higher at 93.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.59 percent to USD 66.06 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 300.17 points or 0.54 percent lower at 55,329.32, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 118.35 points or 0.71 percent to 16,450.50.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 595.32 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

