St Kitts and Nevis Awarded Best Citizenship by Investment Programme by FT PWM report

The 2021 CBI Index released this week by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazinehas,for the first time, awarded St Kitts and Nevis as the best citizenship by investment (CBI) programme for 2021. Now in its fifth year, the CBI Index is an in-depth report that examines and evaluates CBI programmes offered by various countries in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and beyond. The nation was awarded perfect scores in five of the nine pillars,namely; Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, Citizenship Timeline, Family, and Mandatory Travel or Residence. Again, the Programme received the highest score in the Citizenship Timeline pillar as a result ofits Accelerated Application Process– St Kitts and Nevis is the only nation to offer this fast-tracked process with successful applicants being offered citizenship within 60 days. “As the oldest and most established citizenship by investment programme we are pleased to have been recognised as the best by this prestigious report. We have long been industry leaders and our trustedprogramme reflects the importance of a stringent due diligence process,” said Prime Minister Timothy Harris. Over the last year, the industry has reported an increase in demand as more families began to look overseas to better protect themselves during the pandemic. This was particularly evident in countries that were inundated by the virus, its many variants and subsequent lockdowns. For example, statistics show that in India, nearly 5,000 millionaires left the country in 2020. Many have looked to CBI as an alternative route to expand their opportunities and access higher-quality services in areas such as healthcare and education. According to the 2021 CBI Index, the high ranking of the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme “reflects St Kitts and Nevis’ ability to adapt to present need and to attract high numbers of investors.” Currently, St Kitts and Nevis is running a Limited Time Offer that will come to an end on 31 December 2021. The offer allows families of up to four to obtain citizenship for a contribution of US$150,000, representing a US$45,000 discount for a family with a spouse and up to two other dependants (excluding siblings). Established in 1984, the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme grants second citizenship to successful applicants who can make the required investment and pass the strict due diligence process. St Kitts and Nevis citizenship provides extensive global mobility offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just under 160 destinations and the ability to pass citizenship down to descendants, ensuring security for future generations. Les Khan, CEO of the CBI Unit commented, “The St Kitts and Nevis Programme continues to meet the needs of its investors by providing a reliable and quick means to second citizenship. We are pleased to have scored top marks in numerous pillars and particularly in the Family pillar as we have now broadened the definition of ‘dependant’ to include siblings. As a programme focussed on providing the most respected programme in the industry, we are glad to have been recognised asthe best.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)