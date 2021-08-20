Left Menu

OSL handles heavy-lift cargo export 1st time from Odisha's Paradip Port

In an epoch-making development, heavy-lift mining equipment comprising Haulpak dumpers and excavators, exported abroad through Paradip Port.

ANI | Paradeep (Orissa) | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:07 IST
Paradeep (Orissa) [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): In an epoch-making development, heavy-lift mining equipment comprising Haulpak dumpers and excavators, exported abroad through Paradip Port. It is for the first time in the history of the premier seaport of Odisha, and pertinent to note that it was handled by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL).

The exporting firm, Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited, is exporting 128 numbers of heavy as well as small equipment comprising 37 Haulpak dumpers and excavators of about 4500 metric tonnes (MT) to Taboneo Port in Indonesia. The cargo is to be used for mining activities there. TP Roy Choudhury Private Limited and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) are stevedores and exporters handling agents, respectively.

Heavy equipment is being loaded very carefully, keeping the safety of the ship and port in mind. Though due to the low-pressure loading is being affected, the exporters and ship are taking all precautionary measures while loading the cargo.

More such type of exports will be done in future, informed the sources. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

