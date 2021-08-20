13 labourers killed, two injured as tipper truck overturns due to pothole in Maha's Buldhana

Thirteen laborers were killed and two others injured after a tipper truck carrying them along with steel overturned due to a pothole in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. The incident occurred near Dusarbid village at Tadegaon Phata on Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road around 12 noon when the laborers were being taken to work in the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project, an official said.

A total of 16 laborers, including a girl, were traveling in the vehicle that was also transporting steel for the highway project, he said.

Advertisement

''The tipper was speeding and it overturned due to a large pothole on the road. Thirteen laborers were killed and two others were injured,'' Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria told PTI.

After getting information about it, the personnel of the Kingaon Raja police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and the minor girl was rescued, he said.

While some of the injured were taken to a state-run hospital in the neighboring Jalna district, others were admitted to Sindkhedraja hospital, the official said.

According to him, most of the laborers were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The process to register an offense against the driver of the vehicle was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)