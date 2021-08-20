Olympic medallist Lovlina gifted new car

Left Menu

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday. A senior official of the firm handed over the keys of Renault KIGER to the pugilist during his brief visit to the city, a statement here said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@himantabiswa)
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday. A senior official of the firm handed over the keys of Renault KIGER to the pugilist during his brief visit to the city, a statement here said. ''Hailing from a village in Golaghat district in Assam, Lovlina not only 'punched' her way into the hearts of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

