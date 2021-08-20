Olympic medallist Lovlina gifted new car
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday. A senior official of the firm handed over the keys of Renault KIGER to the pugilist during his brief visit to the city, a statement here said.
- Country:
- India
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday. A senior official of the firm handed over the keys of Renault KIGER to the pugilist during his brief visit to the city, a statement here said. ''Hailing from a village in Golaghat district in Assam, Lovlina not only 'punched' her way into the hearts of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds,'' it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam govt, NABARD & AIFA sign MoU
Drug trafficker shot at in another police encounter in Assam
Mizoram, Assam hold talks on boundary dispute, agree to resolve issue amicably: Official.
Mizoram, Assam hold talks on boundary dispute; agree to resolve issue amicably
Assam to revoke advisory issued earlier against travel to Mizoram: Assam-Mizoram boundary talks.