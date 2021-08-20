Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL25 BIZ-FACEBOOK-RAHUL GANDHI Facebook removes Rahul Gandhi's post for policy violation New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) After Twitter, Facebook has removed a content posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that identified the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi, saying it violated the social media platform's policies. DEL56 BIZ-RBI-MPC-MINUTES RBI Guv pitches for continued policy support to revive growth, monitoring inflation Mumbai: Given the uncertainties on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das opined that continued policy support with a focus on revival and sustenance of growth was the most desirable and judicious policy option at the moment. DEL46 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee declines by 15 paise to 74.39 on heavy dollar demand Mumbai: The rupee on Friday declined by 15 paise to close at 74.39 against the US currency, tracking a lacklustre trend in the domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

DEL38 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets caught in global selloff; Tata Steel tanks 8 pc Mumbai: Equity indices spiralled lower for the second straight session on Friday, mirroring a global selloff as rising Delta cases and fears of earlier-than-expected Fed tapering sparked a broad retreat from riskier assets BOM17 BIZ-FOREX-RESERVES Forex reserves decline USD 2.10 bn to USD 619.365 bn Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD 2.099 billion to stand at USD 619.365 billion for the week ended August 13 due to a fall in core currency assets and gold, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL48 BIZ-DUTY-EDIBLE OIL Govt cuts basic customs duty on crude, refined soyo‎il, sunflower oil till Sept 30 New Delhi: The government has halved basic customs duty on crude soyoil and sunflower oil to 7.5 per cent to boost domestic supply and bring down prices.

DEL26 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 128; silver marginally up New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 128 to Rs 46,353 per 10 grams, in line with firm global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL16 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE-CUT Diesel price cut again by 20 paise, petrol unchanged New Delhi:Diesel price on Friday was cut by 20 paise per litre - the third reduction in rates in as many days, while petrol rates remained unchanged.

DCM45 BIZ-FOOD PRICES Wheat, rice prices showing declining trend: Govt New Delhi: Wheat and rice prices in wholesale and retail markets in the country showed a declining trend till August 16 this year compared to the month-ago period on market intervention, the government said on Friday.

DCM30 BIZ-PNOTES Investment via P-notes continues to climb; hits 40-month high in July New Delhi: Investments in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) rose to Rs 1.02 lakh crore till July-end, making it the highest level in last 40 months.

DCM22 BIZ-MICROSOFT Microsoft Corporation invests USD 5 mln in OYO New Delhi: Tech giant Microsoft Corporation has invested nearly USD 5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in OYO through the issuance of equity shares and compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares on a private placement basis by the latter, according to a regulatory filing by the hospitality chain.

DCM16 BIZ-FINMIN-FDI-INSURANCE FDI proposal for bank-promoted insurance firm to be vetted by RBI, Irdai: Govt notification New Delhi: The government has said applications for foreign direct investment in an insurance company promoted by a private bank will be cleared by the RBI and Irdai to ensure that the 74 per cent limit of overseas investment is not breached.

