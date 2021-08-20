SpiceJet starts 14 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Friday launched 14 new domestic flights connecting new domestic destinations such as Gwalior and Bhavnagar, a statement said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off one of the 14 flights -- Bhavnagar-Delhi service -- in New Delhi on Friday.

In a statement, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, ''In line with our commitment to enhance regional connectivity and put the smaller cities on the country's aviation map, SpiceJet is launching 14 new flights, out of which as many as 12 – Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)- Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun are industry first flights.'' ''We will also be connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai. Bhavnagar is the sixth big city in Gujarat where SpiceJet will fly to,'' he mentioned.

The airline will be deploying its Q400 aircraft to run the aforementioned 14 new flights.

