Swiss charter flight to Uzbekistan to assist Afghanistan evacuation efforts

Switzerland has organised a charter flight to Uzbekistan to support the air bridge of individuals evacuated from Afghanistan, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On 21 August 2021, a SWISS plane will fly to Tashkent to pick up people previously evacuated from Kabul. The plane will bring Swiss citizens and people from different countries to Europe," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)