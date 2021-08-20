EXCLUSIVE-U.S. set to expand evacuation flights from Kabul to Europe- officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department is expected to announce that its evacuation flights out of Kabul will now be able to land in Europe, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, because of an overflow of people in Qatar.
The United States is aiming to ramp up the effort to get thousands of U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Taliban rule.
Advertisement
State Department declined to comment on the news but said the agency is "grateful to all of our partners who are playing a role in this effort."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. may deny visas to Central American officials accused of corruption
U.S. State Dept probing whereabouts of $5,800 bottle of whisky given to Pompeo
U.S. approves potential sales of howitzers to Taiwan -Pentagon
U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources
Olympics-Athletics-Another relay fail as U.S. men finish sixth in heat to miss final