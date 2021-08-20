Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma says Rs 420-cr deal to acquire 51 pc in Cronus Pharma cancelled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:30 IST
Aurobindo Pharma says Rs 420-cr deal to acquire 51 pc in Cronus Pharma cancelled
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Friday said its Rs 420-crore deal to acquire 51 per cent stake in Cronus Pharma Specialities India Pvt Ltd (Cronus) has been cancelled.

On August 12, the company had announced that it had entered into definitive agreements to subscribe to fresh equity shares in Hyderabad-based Cronus, a generic veterinary pharmaceutical products firm engaged in development, manufacturing and sale of these items.

The company had entered into binding agreements with Cronus for acquisition of 51 per cent ownership by subscribing to 95,059,963 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 34.18 per equity share aggregating to Rs 420 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Aurobindo Pharma said, ''The board of directors in its meeting held today has approved the termination of the aforesaid agreements, and the parties have mutually agreed and terminated the said agreements.'' It, however, did not disclose the reasons for the termination of the proposed deal.

At the time of the announcement of the deal, Aurobindo Pharma had said the acquisition would provide it a foothold in the USD 48 billion global animal health market. Cronus has 67 products in its pipeline, of which 22 have been filed and six have been approved by the Centre for Veterinary Medicine, USFDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021