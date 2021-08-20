Left Menu

Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan

A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in south west Pakistan killed two children and wounded three on Friday, police officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:44 IST
Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in south west Pakistan killed two children and wounded three on Friday, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. "Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 p.m.. Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said. Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where separatist militants have waged a long-running insurgency.

The attack came after the bus attack in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers were killed earlier in the month. China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021