Afghan Taliban not stopping people leaving Kabul, official says

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:05 IST
The Afghan Taliban are not stopping people leaving the country at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said on Friday.

"We are only pushing (away) those who have no legal papers to travel, but who are adding to the chaos at Kabul airport gate," he told Reuters.

Foreign powers sought to hasten evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday after reports of Taliban reprisals, including against people who had worked with U.S.-led forces or the previous Western-backed government.

