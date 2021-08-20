Delhi govt's medical O2 production promotion policy notified

A Delhi government's policy to make the city ''self-reliant'' in production of medical oxygen to tackle any COVID-19 crisis as seen during the second wave or any other medical emergency in future, has been notified, officials said on Friday.

The Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy of Delhi 2021 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on August 3.

''The ongoing COVID-19 crisis fuelled by a new 2021 strain of the virus has put an enormous pressure on existing healthcare infrastructure, including medical logistics, in the NCT of Delhi,'' reads the gazette notification dated August 19.

A large number of Covid patients need continuous oxygen support at hospitals and at homes. This sudden increased demand coupled with negligible oxygen production in the state has necessitated dependence on resources outside Delhi, it said.

''As the number of patients requiring oxygen support increased in a very short span of time, the pressure on supply of medical oxygen to hospitals was significantly strained, leading to notable delay in movement of oxygen from outside Delhi,'' it said.

Though the present situation is better, but a similar crisis may reoccur in future and it is needed to be better equipped to manage such a situation in future, reads the notification.

''This policy has been introduced with an aim to make Delhi self-reliant in production of medical oxygen to meet with any such crisis or medical emergency in future,'' it said.

The objective of the policy is to increase production of oxygen in Delhi through setting up of either new manufacturing enterprises or expanding the production capacity of existing units for uninterrupted oxygen supply to hospitals or nursing homes during the health crisis caused by COVID-19 or otherwise,'' it reads.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Kejriwal government is preparing to combat any future waves of COVID-19 with full commitment, and has a vision to make Delhi self-reliant in times of crises.

He said the policy notified by the government ''provides several incentives to the private sector to help strengthen the oxygen production and storage infrastructure''.

''The Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021 provides several incentives to the private sector to set up oxygen production plants and storage facilities. This will help us tackle the problem of oxygen shortage in the future and avert a crisis like we saw in the past. The Delhi government is preparing to combat any future waves of COVID-19 on war-footing and is devoted towards ensuring that it is better equipped for any such crisis,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The policy also seeks to facilitate storage and transportation of medical oxygen in Delhi.

The objective of the Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy of Delhi 2021 is to ensure time-bound fulfilment of several targets by incentivising early investment in the production or storage infrastructure for medical oxygen, including setting up of liquid oxygen (LOX) manufacturing facilities of minimum 50 MT capacity, up to 100 MT.

Non-captive oxygen generation plants (PSA/Air Separation Unit technology) of minimum 10 MT and maximum 50 MT capacity up to 100 MT is also one of the targets.

Other targets include captive oxygen generation plants (PSA/Air Separation Unit technology) of minimum 500 LPM capacity at hospitals and nursing homes to cater to their peak demand for medical oxygen, up to a total capacity of 200 MT, reads the notification.

Cryogenic tankers of minimum 10 MT carrying capacity for exclusive purpose of ferrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO), up to 500 MT capacity; and LMO storage tanks of minimum 10 MT capacity, up to 1,000 MT capacity, are among the targets for the policy.

Delhi had battled against an acute shortage of oxygen in April and May as hospitals sent out SOS calls to authorities to replenish their dwindling stocks. Several private healthcare facilities had even requested the government to move out their patients.

The day cabinet had approved the policy, the city government in a statement had said, ''Power subsidy will be made available to liquid oxygen generation plants and non-captive oxygen generation plants at Rs 4 per unit consumed in the manufacturing process for the first five years from the date of commencement of commercial production''.

The minimum lock-in period for the beneficiaries under this scheme shall be five years, the notification reads. Full reimbursement of gross SGST shall be made to liquid oxygen generation plants and non-captive oxygen generation plants (PSA/ASU) within a month of commissioning of the plant, the statement said.

Applications for a grant of subsidy or incentive shall be invited within a window of 15 days from the date of notification of this policy.

''In case the total capacity applied for, till the cut-off date i.e., 15 days from the date of notification of this policy, exceeds the target capacity, the selection shall be made through draw of lots from among all eligible applications, till the time the target capacity is achieved,'' the statement issued by the health minister's office said.

Incase the total capacity applied for is less than the target capacity, all applications shall be considered, and subsequently, a 15-day window for applications shall be opened up every month until the target capacity is achieved or exceeded, up to a maximum of six months from the date of notification of this policy, it said.

