"We remain in dispute and will be engaging in further discussions with a view to reaching a settlement," the RMT's General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement. London's transport operator had warned customers that the strike planned between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27 would cause major disruption across the network.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:26 IST
Rail union suspends planned London strikes after talks
A planned strike by London underground train drivers has been suspended after progress was made in talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said on Friday. "We remain in dispute and will be engaging in further discussions with a view to reaching a settlement," the RMT's General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

London's transport operator had warned customers that the strike planned between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27 would cause major disruption across the network. The RMT is threatening to strike over changes to London's night Tube service. The separate pool of designated night-time drivers is to be abolished, which the union said would cut part-time jobs.

Transport for London (TfL) said the changes would allow it to operate all Tube services more efficiently and that no driver would lose their job as a result. Passenger numbers on the underground are at less than half their pre-pandemic level, putting financial pressure on TfL which has needed multiple bailouts from the government over the last 18 months.

"At this crucial time for our city's economic recovery – I'm pleased to hear Londoners and visitors won't face disruption," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.

