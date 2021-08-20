Left Menu

U.S. commander has ordered restart to evacuation flights out of Afghanistan -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. commander on the ground has ordered a restart to evacuation flights out of Afghanistan after brief pause, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"There was a brief operational pause because we got so many people out yesterday, there was a bit of a backup as they processed people at third-party countries. The commander on the ground has issued the order to recommence," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

