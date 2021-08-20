13 labourers from MP killed as truck overturns due to pothole in Maha's Buldhana

Thirteen labourers were killed and two others injured after the truck in which they were traveling overturned due to a pothole in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The victims hailed from Khargone and Dhar districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near Dusarbid village at Tadegaon Phata on Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road around 12 noon when the labourers were being taken in the tipper truck, which was also carrying steel, to a work site of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project, an official said.

A total of 16 labourers, including a girl, were traveling in the vehicle.

''The tipper was speeding and it overturned due to a large pothole on the road. Thirteen labourers were killed and two others were injured,'' Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria told PTI.

After getting information about it, personnel of the Kingaon Raja police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The minor girl was among those rescued, he said.

While some of the injured were taken to a state-run hospital in neighbouring Jalna district, others were admitted to Sindkhedraja hospital, the official said.

Process of registering an offence against the driver of the truck was on, he said. The deceased were identified as Ganesh Davar (20), Govind Shilod (25), Narayan Davar (25, Karan Makwane (19), Deepak Davar (21), Sunil Davar (22), Dinesh Gavad (27), Jitendra Makwani (19), Dilip Katare (25), Mithun Machare (19), Lakshman Davar (20), Mahesh Katare (31) and Devram Osare (21).

According to Madhya Pradesh officials, eight of the victims were from Khargone district while five were from Dhar district in the state, and police teams have been sent to Buldhana to bring back the bodies for last rites.

Dhar collector Alok Singh told PTI that autopsies were likely to be completed on Saturday morning. He has asked local officials to meet the kin of the deceased and make arrangements for the last rites, he added. "We are exploring ways to provide financial help to the families of the deceased,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)