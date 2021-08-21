FACTBOX-T-Mobile hack: what we know and what customers can do about it

T-Mobile US Inc has said that more than 53 million people have been affected by a data breach where hackers accessed personal information held by the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider. Here is what we know about the hack so far and what customers can do about it:

- Earlier this week T-Mobile said personal data, including first and last names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. - On Friday, T-Mobile said its ongoing investigation revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers.

- As of Friday, T-Mobile said its investigation is ongoing and that they "are confident that we have closed off the access and egress points the bad actor used in the attack." - The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering private data, including social security numbers from the breach.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE A T-MOBILE CUSTOMER: - T-Mobile suggests customers regularly reset PINs and passwords; and says it has no information indicating passwords, postpaid PIN numbers, or financial or payment information have been compromised

- T-Mobile has posted information about the hack at https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/data-breach-2021 - The company is offering two years of identity protection services with McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service and has recommended eligible T-Mobile customers sign up for "scam-blocking protection" through Scam Shield

