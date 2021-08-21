British High Commissioner praises UP govt’s handling of pandemic

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Friday appreciated the efforts of Uttar Pradesh government in handling of the pandemic.

He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in promoting girl child education, self-reliance and empowerment of women, according to a statement issued by UP government.

The diplomat met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here to discuss and strengthen relations between Britain and India, especially UP, it said.

In view of the assessment of experts regarding the coronavirus, the Chief Minister discussed the preparations being made in the state for prevention and its treatment.

The visiting diplomat praised the 'One District, One Product' scheme, the statement said.

Presently, Varanasi is emerging in a modern and developed form, he said.

The High Commissioner said that Britain and Uttar Pradesh could take forward their partnership in the field of higher education.

Under this, academic exchange between state universities and UK universities can be increased, Ellis said.

''We can also work in the areas of designing, packaging and technical support under the 'One District, One Product Scheme,” the statement quoted him as saying.

During the meeting, Adityanath said India and Britain have a strong bond and that investment and business activities can be increased between UP and the UK in the areas of health, defense production, education, environment, and MSMEs especially local handicrafts, according to the statement.

Inviting UK investors to invest in UP, he said there were immense possibilities of conducting industrial and commercial activities here.

The state government has set attractive sectorial policies for investments, he informed the visiting envoy.

A positive environment has been established in the state to attract investments from abroad, the Chief Minister added while pointing out how UP is second in the country in the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking. PTI ABN MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)