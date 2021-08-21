Left Menu

World Bank's Kabul-based staff evacuated to Pakistan-internal memo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 04:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank Group's Kabul-based staff and their immediate families have been safely evacuated to Islamabad, according to an internal staff memo issued on Friday and seen by Reuters.

The World Bank has not commented on the status of its operations and engagement in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul earlier this week.

A report http://www.radio.gov.pk/20-08-2021/pia-special-flight-to-bring-350-passengers-from-afghanistan-this-afternoon by Radio Pakistan said that foreigners and Afghans attached to the World Bank and other international organizations were among 350 people to arrive in Islamabad from Kabul aboard a special Pakistan International Airlines flight.

