Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, crucial underpasses closed for traffic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 09:01 IST
Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and at ITO.

Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the field staff was on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.

''Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to waterlogging. Please avoid (the) stretch,'' the traffic police said in a series of tweets.

''Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging. Inconvenience is regretted. Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience,'' it said.

Other areas that witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains include Pul Prahladpur underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, ITO, roads around Pragati Maidan, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Mangolpuri, Kirari and Malviya Nagar.

Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi due to the waterlogging.

''Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road. Kindly avoid (the) stretch,'' the traffic police tweeted.

A PWD official said the department's field staff was working to resolve the issue.

''The intensity of rain this morning was high, so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely monitoring the situation,'' the official said.

