Left Menu

Slow Kabul evacuation aims to avert clashes with Taliban, civilians at airport - NATO official

The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at the airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee, saying the West could have had a better plan to evacuate. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel documents to go home.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 21-08-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 10:33 IST
Slow Kabul evacuation aims to avert clashes with Taliban, civilians at airport - NATO official
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

About 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban insurgents entered the capital, Kabul, a NATO official said on Friday. "The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we don't want any form of clashes with Taliban members or civilians outside the airport," the official, who sought anonymity, told Reuters.

Amid chaos and reports of Taliban violence, Western nations have struggled to ramp up the pace of evacuations since the Islamist movement's lightning takeover just a week ago. The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at the airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee, saying the West could have had a better plan to evacuate.

At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel documents to go home. (Reporting by Kabul bureau and Rupam Jain; Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021