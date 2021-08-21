Terralogic Partners with Aparavi, taking Data Intelligence and Automated Data Governance to the next level

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terralogic Software Solutions Inc. and Aparavi partners to help customers minimize data complexity, and data footprint by 6-46%, lower cost by 8-40%, giving customers value-based data effectively mitigating risk management.

Through this partnership with Aparavi's Data Intelligence & Automation, two organizations will help their clients by providing services that transform and consolidate distributed data on a global scale. Terralogic ensures the framework and remains relevant to business goals and purposes.

Advertisement

The digital revolution continues to impact the financial industry, Terralogic understands that their networks and security needs have to be securely digital-driven as well. Therefore, Terralogic's security framework enables a single management platform to monitor, manage and oversee solutions across the entire distributed network which is time efficient and less labor-intensive. To maximize benefits and value of their data, businesses are urged to simplify the complexity of data management.

As the official partner with Aparavi, Terralogic will work alongside with Aparavi to deliver exclusive data management and unique resolution to customer demand. Terralogic believes the effective way to stay in compliance is to approach data management in a comprehensive and holistic way. By prioritizing data governance strategy and value-based data, our mission is to help businesses cut down data burden and gain better analytical performance.

''With the growing sophisticated cyber-attacks over the years, it becomes absolutely imperative for organizations to know and protect their Data. Organizations need to have a view of their more critical information residing over Cloud, Data Centers, Email & Endpoints,'' says Sandeep Vijayaraghavan, Vice President of Cybersecurity & IT Services at Terralogic. ''The Aparavi platform enables Terralogic to offer multiple data services to our customers with deep data intelligence to discover, classify, optimize and exploit distributed data across the enterprise to aid our customers in mitigating data risk, reducing and avoiding cost and ultimately gain competitive advantage by knowing their data,'' added Vijayaraghavan. About Aparavi Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Aparavi helps organizations discover the high value of data using their cloud-based platform with deep intelligence finds, automates, governs, and consolidates distributed data easily. Aparavi ensures secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi's strategic Platform alliances include Microsoft, PureStorage, RStor, Qumulo, and validated cloud partners include Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Wasabi, and Oracle Cloud. About Terralogic Terralogic is devising cutting edge digital transformation experiences and backing them up with a steady architectural backbone. We deep-dive into your enterprise goals to get to the heart of the criteria, maintaining a macro-view while researching trends and evolving models. Our development roadmap tracks progress and execution, with intuitive design practices to achieve our clients' organizational goals and create products and services that users love. Terralogic provides advisory consulting and IT services for Automotive, Communications, Construction, E-commerce, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Travel & Transportation industries. We make available Board Support Package, OS porting, driver development for development boards, developing firmware and bootloader for different platforms, middleware for multimedia package development, verification and integration for third-party software. Daniel Bandari - Enterprise Sales Director of Terralogic Inc. said: ''Data is the New Oil; the value of data will increase moving forward making it even more valuable than it is today. The more efficiently you secure your data, the more benefits your business will see.'' Contact us for more information Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424747/Terralogic_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)