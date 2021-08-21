Left Menu

Adani Total Gas acquires gas meter manufacturing co

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:10 IST
Adani Total Gas acquires gas meter manufacturing co
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Total Gas Ltd - the city gas joint venture of Adani Group and TotalEnergies of France - has acquired 50 per cent stake in a company that manufactures gas meters to aid its gas retailing business.

The firm bought 50 per cent in Smartmeters Technologies Pvt Ltd(SMTPL) for Rs 1 crore, according to a company's filing to stock exchanges.

Smartmeters, which had a turnover of Rs 4.83 crore in the year up to March 31, 2021, manufactures gas meters which are used to measure consumption of gas piped into household kitchens. The objective of the acquisition is ''to manufacture gas meters with a focus on prepaid smart meters,'' Adani Total Gas said.

The acquisition, it said, is expected to be completed by September.

Adani Total Gas retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens and industries.

''The cost to acquire 50 per cent stake in SMTPL will be Rs 1.00 crore i.e. ten lakhs equity shares of Rs 10 each by way of further issuance of equity shares by SMTPL,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021