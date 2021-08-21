Left Menu

Anuation’s PatentShelter is the first A.I. platform to bring inventors and investors together for IPR protection and successful monetization

Developed by AnuationLabs, PatentShelter is a platform where inventors meet investors to ensure that great ideas dont suffer due to a lack of funds. Sumit Bhat, Partner, Anuation Research Consulting LLP says, Turning an idea into a brand not only requires IP protection but also needs financial support to market it out.

PTI | India | Updated: 21-08-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 15:23 IST
Anuation’s PatentShelter is the first A.I. platform to bring inventors and investors together for IPR protection and successful monetization
  • Country:
  • China

Anuation’s new development has provided over 300 inventors and companies assistance, to date. PatentShelter assists all kinds of inventors from established businesses to individuals including student inventors. An inventor’s greatest challenge may seem to be thinking of the next great idea, but unfortunately in the digital age, there are several other challenges inventors face including infringement, counterfeiting, plagiarism, and piracy. The solution to all of the above lies in IP protection and enforcement. However, the creation and maintenance of an IP portfolio can be expensive. This is where Anuation’s Patent Shelter comes in. Developed by AnuationLabs, PatentShelter is a platform where inventors meet investors to ensure that great ideas don’t suffer due to a lack of funds. Sumit Bhat, Partner, Anuation Research & Consulting LLP says, “Turning an idea into a brand not only requires IP protection but also needs financial support to market it out. Shelling out a huge sum is generally not possible for an individual and is not advisable for a company. Even though investors are always searching for good inventions, collaborating with them is quite difficult due to the lack of visibility. PatentShelter is the bridge between the two”. On PatentShelter, buyers can directly approach inventors based on the profiles put together by Anuation’s monetization team. Besides helping over 300 inventors to monetize their inventions, PatentShelter interestingly also supports college students and offers young bright minds the right guidance to navigate the complex world of IP. Ujjwal Kumar Jha, Managing Partner Anuation Research & Consulting LLP says, “PatentShelter analyses the monetization potential of inventions and patents leading to sincere investor interest. It also facilitates complete support for both inventors & investors until the very end ensuring a successful and happy transaction. A win-win”. Anuation through PatentShelter hopes to keep encouraging inventors to keep innovating and see many great ideas converted into real-life products and global brands. ANUATION & AnuationLabs are renowned for successfully executing the protection and monetization aspects of the IP industry along with development and marketing in more than 150 countries. A team of highly skilled professionals caters to all kinds of Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights in various fields such as Arts, Literature, Technology, etc.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021