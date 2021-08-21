Anuation’s PatentShelter is the first A.I. platform to bring inventors and investors together for IPR protection and successful monetization

Anuation’s new development has provided over 300 inventors and companies assistance, to date. PatentShelter assists all kinds of inventors from established businesses to individuals including student inventors. An inventor’s greatest challenge may seem to be thinking of the next great idea, but unfortunately in the digital age, there are several other challenges inventors face including infringement, counterfeiting, plagiarism, and piracy. The solution to all of the above lies in IP protection and enforcement. However, the creation and maintenance of an IP portfolio can be expensive. This is where Anuation’s Patent Shelter comes in. Developed by AnuationLabs, PatentShelter is a platform where inventors meet investors to ensure that great ideas don’t suffer due to a lack of funds. Sumit Bhat, Partner, Anuation Research & Consulting LLP says, “Turning an idea into a brand not only requires IP protection but also needs financial support to market it out. Shelling out a huge sum is generally not possible for an individual and is not advisable for a company. Even though investors are always searching for good inventions, collaborating with them is quite difficult due to the lack of visibility. PatentShelter is the bridge between the two”. On PatentShelter, buyers can directly approach inventors based on the profiles put together by Anuation’s monetization team. Besides helping over 300 inventors to monetize their inventions, PatentShelter interestingly also supports college students and offers young bright minds the right guidance to navigate the complex world of IP. Ujjwal Kumar Jha, Managing Partner Anuation Research & Consulting LLP says, “PatentShelter analyses the monetization potential of inventions and patents leading to sincere investor interest. It also facilitates complete support for both inventors & investors until the very end ensuring a successful and happy transaction. A win-win”. Anuation through PatentShelter hopes to keep encouraging inventors to keep innovating and see many great ideas converted into real-life products and global brands. ANUATION & AnuationLabs are renowned for successfully executing the protection and monetization aspects of the IP industry along with development and marketing in more than 150 countries. A team of highly skilled professionals caters to all kinds of Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights in various fields such as Arts, Literature, Technology, etc.

