Left Menu

Philippines logs 16,694 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,824,051

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,694 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the second-highest one-day tally since the outbreak in January last year.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 21-08-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 16:16 IST
Philippines logs 16,694 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,824,051
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,694 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the second-highest one-day tally since the outbreak in January last year. The caseload brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,824,051. On Friday, the country reported its highest ever COVID-19 daily tally with 17,231 cases.

The death toll climbed to 31,596 after 398 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added. The daily death toll is also the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic. According to the DOH, the coronavirus variants, including the more virulent Delta, are driving the country's new wave of virus transmission. Other factors contributing to the virus spread include non-compliance with safety protocols, slow contact tracing and detection.

Despite months of varying degrees of lockdown that started in March last year, the Philippines still grapples with surging infections. The Philippine capital reimposed a two-week hard lockdown for the second time this year, beginning on Aug. 6, to curb the Delta surge. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 16.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021